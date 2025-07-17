OPINION: How Saiyaara became a box office hurricane?

The staggering advance bookings for Saiyaara have taken the industry by surprise—but perhaps they shouldn't have. Bollywood, for years now, has gradually moved away from the emotionally charged romantic dramas that once ruled its box office. In their place, we saw a wave of content-driven cinema, spectacle-heavy actioners, or comedies designed for OTT. But the phenomenal pre-release buzz around Saiyaara makes one thing clear: young audiences are craving a genre the industry sidelined—the intense romantic drama.

Advertisement

This isn’t just a flash in the pan. The signs were already there, hidden in the data and the audience reactions. Consider the unexpected re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam, which went on to do three to four times its original business—a rare feat that shows how hunger for deep, heartfelt love stories hasn’t died, just been underfed. Similarly, films like Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and even Veer-Zaara continue to find resonance long after their initial release. These stories speak to an emotional intensity and sincerity that seem in short supply in modern mainstream cinema.

This is where Saiyaara steps in, a film that taps directly into this cultural and emotional gap. It is no coincidence that the director at the helm is Mohit Suri, a name synonymous with passionate love stories that often end in heartbreak but leave a lasting impression. Suri’s filmography is studded with romantic tragedies that shaped the last decade’s emotional landscape—from the musical hit Aashiqui 2 to the thrilling Ek Villain, the underrated Half Girlfriend, and the cult classic Awarapan. Each of these films married strong emotional cores with haunting music—an element Saiyaara also seems to have nailed.

Advertisement

Indeed, the music of Saiyaara is one of its strongest weapons. In a time when songs often become background noise or marketing tools, Saiyaara’s soundtrack hits differently. It’s the kind of music that nestles into your memory, lyrics that stay with you, and melodies that stir long-forgotten emotions. It's no surprise that several of its tracks are already topping streaming charts, even before the film's official release.

Then, there’s the backing of a studio that knows romance better than most—Yash Raj Films. YRF has long been associated with Bollywood’s most iconic love stories, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Veer-Zaara and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Their stamp not only ensures a certain quality of production but also lends the film legitimacy in the eyes of romantics everywhere.

The casting too has sparked interest and affection. Ahaan Panday, who went viral after videos of his family sangeet performance circulated online, has a raw, unpolished charm that today’s audiences find relatable. He isn’t the over-groomed debutant of yesteryear—his appeal lies in his vulnerability and intensity. Paired opposite him is Aneet Padda, a fresh face with a natural screen presence and the kind of instant likability that makes a romantic drama work. Together, their chemistry has struck a chord, especially with Gen Z and young millennials who crave emotional authenticity over star power.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Saiyaara set to score the second biggest advance booking of 2025; Could challenge Chhaava too