Happy Bobby Day: From winning Show Me The Money 3 to rebellious ROBERT; reminiscing iKON rap star's journey
-
-
Bobby, the multi-faceted member of K-pop group iKON, has covered a distinctive journey from becoming an iconic winner of Show Me The Money Season 3 to breaking free from his shackles in latest solo album ROBERT, with his authenticity.
On his 28th birthday, here’s a tribute to Bobby’s inspiring journey.
iKON’s Bobby turns 28 on December 21
Bobby, aka Kim Ji Won is a multi-talented South Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born on December 21, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea, Bobby's journey to fame began when his family moved to Fairfax, Virginia, in 2005. It was there that he auditioned for YG Entertainment and officially became a trainee on January 10, 2011.
Bobby gained widespread recognition after participating in the survival show Show Me The Money 3, clinching the top spot. His musical prowess shone through as he released notable singles like Go, L4L (Lookin' for Luv), YGGR#HipHop, and Guard Up and Bounce during the show.
He further solidified his position in the industry as a member of iKON, a group formed through the survival show Mix & Match. iKon's debut marked a significant milestone in Bobby's career, showcasing his versatility and artistry within the group's dynamic.
Beyond iKON, Bobby explored collaborations and sub-units, such as the duo MOBB with WINNER's Mino. Their collaboration led to the release of tracks like Full House and Hit Me, capturing audiences with their unique style and musical synergy.
Bobby's solo ventures have been equally remarkable. He released his first solo studio album, Love and Fall, displaying his prowess as a producer, songwriter, and composer. His second studio album, Lucky Man, and subsequent solo single album S.i.R continued to solidify his position as a respected artist in the Korean music scene. More recently, Bobby made a thriving comeback with his album ROBERT in October 2023.
In his personal life, Bobby announced his engagement in August 2021 and celebrated the birth of his first child with his fiancée in September of the same year, embracing both his musical career and newfound role as a father with enthusiasm and dedication.
Here are top 11 stand out projects by Bobby
1. YGGR#HipHop
This is one of the biggest hit singles released by Bobby at the age of 18, while he was still a participant in South Korean rap competition TV show, Show Me The Money. The song peaked at 4th position on Korean music charts, back in 2013.
2. Born Hater
Born Hater is Epik High’s song from their eighth Korean studio album, Shoebox. Released on October 18, 2014, it features a stellar ensemble of rappers Beenzino, Verbal Jint, B.I, Mino, and Bobby. Upon it’s release, the song peaked to 3rd and 5th ranks on Korean and Global music charts respectively.
3. Anthem
Bobby along with former iKON leader and rapper-songwriter B.I released a collaborative single Anthem. The upbeat rap-song, a part of iKON’s Welcome Back album in 2015, recited the brotherly friendship between the duo known as DoubleB, that was formed on sets of Show Me The Money 3.
4. Holup!
In September 2016, Bobby unveiled Holup! as a solo track within The MOBB, a collaborative EP featuring Bobby and WINNER's Mino operating under the group alias MOBB. The song clinched the 9th spot on Korean and 3rd spot on Global music charts.
5. Video
In March 2016, Bobby joined soloist Lee Hi on her single, titled Video from her studio album Seoulite.
6. Bomb
In March 2017, Bobby alongside B.I featured on PSY's track Bomb, a part of his studio album 4x2=8.
7. RISE
In October 2018, Bobby joined Mako, The Word Alive and The Glitch Mob for a special remix version of RISE, the 2018 theme song for League of Legends World Championship.
8. Love and Fall
On September 14, 2017, Bobby debuted his inaugural solo studio album, Love and Fall, where he not only assumed the role of producer but also contributed as a writer and composer for all the tracks. Within this album, his bandmate Donghyuk and Katie Kim lent their talents to the track Secret, while label-mate Mino showcased his skills in Up. Later, on November 29, Bobby unveiled the Japanese edition of his debut solo album.
9. Lucky Man
Lucky Man, Bobby's second studio album released by YG Entertainment on January 25, 2021, features 17 tracks—13 songs and 4 skits—each penned and co-composed by Bobby himself. The lead single, U Mad, anchors the album, while collaborations with iKon's DK and June enrich tracks like Ur Soul Ur Body and Raining.
10. S.i.R
S.i.R, Bobby's debut single album released on March 21, 2023, under 143 Entertainment, features tracks Drowning and Cherry Blossom, both written and co-composed by Bobby. The collaboration Drowning includes Korean R&B singer-songwriter Sole. This album marks the start of a larger musical journey, initiating a series of four planned releases throughout the year. Bobby, not only contributing musically but also directing the music videos for both tracks, adds a personal touch to his debut solo project.
11. ROBERT
ROBERT is Bobby’s latest solo venture released in October 2023, led by the track ‘f’. The accompanying music video featured a rebellious side of Bobby, as he breaks free from constraints.
