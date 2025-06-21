Did Rashmika Mandanna’s fees drop in last three films after getting Rs 10 crore for Pushpa 2?

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll! After delivering hits in the past few years, with soaring victory of mainstream films like Animal and Pushpa 2, the actress has yet again proven her versatility. She was last seen in more character-driven roles in Chhaava and most recently, Kuberaa.

Amid the promising lineup of films, her declining remuneration after Pushpa 2 has been raising eyebrows. Let’s find out in detail.

Did Rashmika Mandanna reduce her fees post Pushpa 2?

Rashmika earned the label of one of the highest-paid actresses (rightly so) with a whopping fee of Rs. 10 crore in Pushpa 2. The movie went on to set a benchmark at the box office and earned wide acclaim.

However, moving forward, it appears that the diva has witnessed a dip in her remuneration in the recent releases. Right after Allu Arjun starrer, Mandanna was seen in Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. As per a Siasat report, she bagged a pay cheque of Rs. 4 crore for the historical film.

Next, Rashmika was paired opposite Salman Khan in Sikander where she charged Rs. 5 crore. And more recently, as per a Filmibeat report, the actress took home Rs. 4 crore for Kuberaa.

The unusual decline in her remuneration has raised eyebrows of netizens. Fans are wondering what caused the considerable drop in her fees.

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest stint in Kuberaa

In Kuberaa, Rashmika registered a sparkling presence as Sameera in the Sekhar Kammula directorial. The movie which was released on June 20 saw her opposite actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dhanush.

In just a day of its release, the film has been receiving hearty praise from audiences for many reasons, one being Dhanush’s outstanding portrayal of a beggar. The box office collection of the social thriller also seems to be right on track.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Moving on, Rashmika Mandanna has another impressive lineup of movies, both regional South films as well as Hindi movies. One of them includes Thaama, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Others in the pipeline include The Girlfriend and Cocktail 2. Unconfirmed rumors about her starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Rahul Sankrityan’s film have also been doing rounds.

