WATCH: Alia Bhatt glows in black outfit as she steps out after dance rehearsal for Shiv Rawail's Alpha

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in the upcoming spy venture Alpha. Bankrolled by YRF, the film is a part of the spy universe and is expected to perform exceptionally well upon its release. Lately, the actress was snapped in the city after she returned from the dance rehearsal session for the movie.

Dressed in a sleeveless black crop top, featuring knotted hem, and high-waisted black pants, Alia exuded a sporty vibe. She tied her hair in a high ponytail for a fuss-free appearance. The Love and War actress was all smiles as the shutterbugs clicked her. After a while, she got into her car and left.

For the unversed, Alpha also stars Sharvari in a pivotal role. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025. It promises an action-packed experience for the cinegoers.

