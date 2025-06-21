INSIDE PICS: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni host ocean-themed second birthday for daughter Klin Kaara

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are extremely protective when it comes to sharing their daughter Klin Kaara’s pictures on social media. While they have kept the little one away from any spotlight, the parents recently hosted a birthday bash as she turned 2.

In the unseen pictures from the day which went viral on social media, fans could get a glimpse of the elaborate arrangements made by the duo for their daughter.

Ocean-themed cake and birthday celebrations for Ram Charan, Upasana’s daughter

As Klin Kaara turned 2 years old, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni hosted a big ocean-themed birthday bash. The entire venue was decorated with ocean backdrops and marine cutouts which complemented the theme.

Meanwhile, blue balloons and white upholstery near the guest seating area vibed well with the running theme. The happy parents, Ram and Upasana, were seen dressed in casual outfits as they posed for photographs.

Klin Kaara’s ocean-themed two-tiered birthday cake

Coming to the unmissable birthday cake, it was stacked in two tiers and stuck to the theme, with fondants in hues of sea green, yellow, red and pink. The cake was adorned with fish, seahorses and other sea animals and plants.

The cake was completed with a unique tortoise topper that carried a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner. The message on the cake read, “Klin Kaara turns 2.”

Ram Charan’s cousin Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej join in

In one more picture from Klin Kaara’s second birthday celebrations, Ram Charan’s cousins Allu Sirish, Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej were also seen joining the bash.

Klin Kaara’s rare meeting with a white tigress of the same name

Just a day ago, Upasana Kamineni shared a picture with her daughter Klin Kaara as they sat right beside a white tigress inside a cage.

The entrepreneur revealed that the animal shared the same name as her daughter and was presented as a thoughtful gesture from the Hyderabad zoo over a year back.

She wrote, “A year ago, she was just a tiny cub. Today, she’s a playful tigress and shares her name with our KlinKaara. Thank you to the Hyderabad Zoo for this lovely gesture. We believe wildlife belongs in the wild but also support efforts that honour their lives with dignity and care. Here’s to growing up with kindness, courage, and compassion.”

