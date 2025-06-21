Ex-THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon sues journalist for false claims over meeting Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of pr*stitution and adult content.

THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon is currently facing heat for meeting a former p*rnstar at a club in Japan. His agency, ONE HUNDRED, unilaterally terminated his contract and removed him from the group. Adding to his distress, a report by K-media TenAsia alleged that he engaged in pr*stitution with the AV actress Kirara Asuka. The artist responded by suing the article writer on June 20, as reported by Allkpop.

Ju Haknyeon files defamation suit against journalist

Ju Haknyeon previously probed legal action against label ONE HUNDRED for arbitrarily removing him from THE BOYZ without his consent. Following that, he filed a defamation complaint against TenAsia journalist Choi Ji Ye under South Korea’s Information and Communications Network Act. The lawsuit was filed on the charges of spreading misinformation regarding his meeting with Kirara Asuka, which caused great harm to his public image.

According to the report, Ju Haknyeon initially denied allegations of misconduct but later admitted to them when presented with evidence by his agency. Consequently, ONE HUNDRED terminated Ju Haknyeon's exclusive contract, citing investigation findings leading to a breach of trust.

How did speculations of Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka's alleged pr*stitution start?

The issue stemmed from Japanese outlet Shukan Bunshun obtaining photos showing Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka in close proximity, displaying skinship, including hugging and the model resting her chin on his shoulder. It was during their meeting along with some acquaintances in a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district on May 29. Though Ju Haknyeon admitted to the meet-up, he denied engaging in any unlawful acts with her.

Besides him, Kirara Asuka also refuted the "misinformation" spread against them through a post on X (formerly Twitter). In case, they are actually proven to have engaged in paid physical intimacy, they can end up facing legal consequences. As per the South Korean law, a penalty of 3 million KRW and up to one year prison sentence can be levied on both its citizens as well as on individuals of other nationalities involved with a Korean citizen.

