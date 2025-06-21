BTS’ SUGA greets ARMY after military discharge in new update, apologizes for ‘disappointing’ with scooter DUI case

BTS’ SUGA has officially completed his mandatory military service as of June 21, having served as a social worker for 21 months. While he had already wrapped up his last day at work on June 18, using his remaining vacation days on the last 2 days of his service, his official discharge day remained the same. On the morning of June 21, he dropped a long update on his Weverse account, returning to the fans with a heart filled with love and apologies. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, confirmed SUGA's military discharge plans and asked fans to refrain from visiting the site.

SUGA returns to ARMY and BTS members

Taking to his solo Weverse account for the first time since stepping away for alternative military service, excluding his 2 updates during the electric scooter DUI incident, the rapper addressed his fans in a lengthy note talking about his time away from the BTS fame, reflecting on himself and carrying on as a civilian. Check out what he had to say.

“Hi everyone, it's nice to see you. It's SUGA.

It's been about 2 years. Have you all been living well?

As of today, since I've been discharged [from my service], I am greeting you after a long time.

Since it's a day I waited for a long time, and since it's been so long, I worried a lot about how to greet you guys.

More than anything else, firstly, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the fans who waited for me all this time. I missed you so much.

For the last 2 years, I believe I have spent time thinking about myself.

Especially, I also had the thought that I should look at all the work I've done for so long from a little bit of a distance, by taking one step away from it.

So far, while only looking right ahead, I wasn’t able to look back; this time became an opportunity for me to look back at myself again.

ARMY, I'm so grateful that you waited for me. Thank you.

And I'm sorry for causing you all disappointment and concern with what happened last year.

I was very sorrowful about the fact that I hurt the feelings of the fans above everything.

I also felt apologetic towards the members who, because of me, must've had heavy hearts from their respective places.

In future, I'll try even harder to repay all the love you have given me.

I love you. Everyone, I'll keep updating you occasionally.”

With the return of SUGA, all of BTS have completed their military hiatus and are gearing up for a group reunion soon. The team was recently spotted at J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert in Goyang on June 13. The day also marked BTS’ 12th debut anniversary, so the fans were extremely delighted to see the septet celebrating together with them. It was previously reported that a full-group comeback is expected in March 2026, while talks of a world tour have been in the news for a long time. It remains to be seen how BTS changes after their military break.

