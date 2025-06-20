The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Priyanka Chopra gets candid about being away from Malti Marie during Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 shoot

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have never failed to set relationship goals. From celebrating and accepting each other's culture to being expressive about their immense love for one another, they have often proved what real love looks like. Ever since they welcomed their daughter, their world has revolved around her. Recently, Priyanka spoke about her daughter Malti Marie's busy school schedule. The actress also spoke about her upcoming project, SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu.

Priyanka Chopra on being away from Malti Marie

On Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show, Priyanka Chopra spoke about her daughter Malti in detail and mentioned how the little one is "precocious and funny." Priyanka further confirmed shooting a project in India and said, "I’m filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we’re based on the East Coast, summer right now, and she’s (Malti) going to school here."

The actress even elaborated how Malti Marie has her little clique of friends, and her schedule is even crazier than hers. The actress even spoke about her daughter's interests and musical tastes. Priyanka talked about Malti's favorite Disney movies and how she still isn't quite aware that her father is a pop star. Priyanka even said that Malti calls her dad Nick and his brothers "Doughnut Brothers."

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra also spoke about her upcoming film, Heads Of State, where she will be playing a top M16 agent.

About SSMB29

Coming back to SSMB29, the SS Rajamouli directional stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The movie's extravagant action sequence will involve nearly 3,000 members. The shoot was expected to take place in Hyderabad this month. SSMB29 is touted as a globe-trotting adventure movie.

The film was initially speculated to continue shooting until 2026 and release in 2027. However, an update on the same is awaited. For the uninformed, SSMB29 also marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.

