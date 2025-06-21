What did Thalapathy Vijay give to Anirudh Ravichander after the success of their first film together Kaththi?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bid farewell to cinema after his last film, Jana Nayagan. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2026, and people are quite excited about it. H Vinoth directed the movie while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

Recently, Anirudh recalled an anecdote from the past and reminisced about the special gift that he received from the Tamil actor after the success of their first film together and how it remains a crucial part of his life.

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander reveals Thalapathy Vijay’s special gift for him.

Speaking with Anupama Chopra in a recent interview, Anirudh Ravichander gave a peek into his music room, where a gigantic piano is located. The composer revealed that it was gifted to him by Thalapathy Vijay after the success of the music album of their first film together, Kaththi.

He said, “I sit and play this a lot. I mean, in fact, whenever I kind of present a tune to the composer. This was gifted to me by Vijay sir, actually. When I was first, it was my fourth film, called Kaththi. So when the album of that did well, he gifted me this piano.”

Anirudh reveals how Vijay’s piano serves as a memoir to him even today

Moving on in the conversation, the artist added that even now, he has kept this piano with him as a memoir.

Moreover, Anirudh mentioned how before every song of his, he plays the tune of the track to the director first on this piano without any other instrumentation backing it. Once they like the tone, then only he presents the full song.

Advertisement

In his words, “So I have kept this as a memoir. Whenever I present any tune to the director, I always present it on the piano first without any backing or instrumentation. I just play the melody and show them. They like the melody, then I show them the song.”

Thalapathy Vijay gets a 51st birthday tribute from fans

Fast forward to now, Thalapathy Vijay will be marking his 51st birthday on June 22. His fans across the world are all set to celebrate and mark the day, more especially this year since he will be leaving cinema permanently after his last film Jana Nayagan.

Ahead of his birthday, producers of his iconic film Leo, Seven Screen Studio, dedicated a special tribute video for the actor.

The 44-second clip captured some of the greatest achievements of Vijay as an actor from his debut film to the final one, Jana Nayagan.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3: Mohanlal announces return as Georgekutty, to shoot simultaneously with Ajay Devgn’s Hindi version in October 2025