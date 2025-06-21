Rajinikanth gives a peek of his salt and pepper look for Jailer 2 as he celebrates director Nelson Dilipkumar’s birthday

Rajinikanth is busy completing the shoot of his upcoming sequel film Jailer 2. The 74-year-old is frequently spotted travelling in and out of Chennai to wrap up various schedules of the movie.

And recently, the actor joined the sets to celebrate director Nelson Dilipkumar’s birthday. The pictures from their candid moment have gone viral on the internet.

Rajinikanth feeds cake to Jailer 2 director Nelson Dilipkumar

Taking to X, Sun Pictures dropped a bunch of photos from Nelson’s birthday celebration on the sets of Jailer 2. The filmmaker, who turned 41 on June 21, received a hearty gesture from Rajinikanth himself.

The actor could be seen presenting the director with a bouquet and then posing beside him and Yogi Babu. Later, Thalaivar could even be seen feeding cake to Nelson.

Will Shah Rukh Khan do a cameo role in Jailer 2?

Being one of the most anticipated projects at the moment, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Jailer 2. While most of it is a result of people’s excitement for the film, it has also gathered widespread attention.

One of the latest buzz regarding the movie was that Shah Rukh Khan was in consideration for making a special cameo in Jailer 2.

Later on, a report by Box Office-South India clarified that there was no truth to the buzz. Neither was SRK a part of the film in any measure, nor will he make a cameo. However, one Bollywood actor is likely to be a part of the Rajinikanth starrer, as per a popular claim.

Rajinikanth’s immediate next release Coolie

On the other hand, all eyes are on Coolie, which would mark Thalaivar’s first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The senior Tamil icon is in the leading role besides Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in crucial roles.

The film will be releasing on August 14, clashing with a big release like War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

