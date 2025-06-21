PICS: BTS' V goes out for drink with Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo Joon, celebrates military discharge with cake

BTS member V completed his military service on June 10 and since then has been out and about engaging in various activities. Recently, on June 21, he shared the updates of his life lately, including a late night hang out session with his Wooga Squad bestie, actor Park Seo Joon. The duo were out drinking, savouring good food and having the time of their lives. V also celebrated his return to civilian life with a delicious cake.

BTS' V's hangout session with Park Seo Joon

Kim Taehyung aka V reunited with his Wooga Squad hyungs (older brother/male) right after his military discharge. He also enjoyed a night out with the Gyeongseong Creature star Park Seo Joon. The BTS member shared a series of goofy photos with him, where the duo were seen not just having drinks indoors, but also carrying the glasses along while on a late-night walk.

In one of the pics, V was seen showcasing his usual playful self by lying down with a glass on his head. In another, Park Seo Joon cutely rested his head on V's shoulder, while the latter captured the moment through a mirror selfie. Their bromance was on full display in the carousel.

V's cake and autograph moment

The K-pop star also posed with a vanilla cake adored with strawberries, and the message, "Taehyung is Back!" In another photo, V is seen getting an autograph from pianist Seong Jin Cho. He recently attended the musician's piano recital along with renowned film director Park Chan Wook.

His updates got fans thrilled and they expressed eager anticipation as to what he might treat them next with. Rumor has it that we might see him in his second acting gig soon, following his debut in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, alongside his Wooga Squad BFFs Park Hyung Sik and Park Seo Joon.

ALSO READ: 'Actually a big deal': BTS' V teases new project, fans speculate actor Kim Taehyung's 'Squid Game cameo'