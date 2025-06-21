Exploring Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Relationship Timeline As They Welcome Their Second Child

Kate Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, are parents again. The couple welcomed their second child on June 19. The representatives of the couple revealed to People Magazine that Upton and Verlander are elated by the birth of their son and have named him Bellamy Brooks Verlander.

Apart from their newborn, the runway model and her husband are also parents to Genevieve, their 6-year-old daughter.

The Verlander family previously made an outing together at the 2022 MLB-All star game. The trio showed up at the red carpet wearing a matching hoodie and yellow sunglasses.

At the time, Verlander opened up about how the new season of the sport is special to him, especially with his daughter watching him from the stands.

Revealing to the media portal, the San Francisco Giants star said, "I think this time, it's something I want to experience with my family and specifically with my daughter."

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship timeline

Amid welcoming their second child together, Upton and Verlander have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders over the years.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander first met in 2012, during a commercial shoot. While the sparks flew immediately, the duo did not date each other until the next two years. The couple was spotted getting cozy in January 2014, and the fans speculated about romance between the two.

In May 2014, Upton shared a picture with Justin, going Instagram official with her boyfriend.

Later the same year, the model and the media personality went on to joke about winning the People’s sexiest woman award, as she gave a shoutout to Verlander. She said, "Um, you're welcome, Justin.”

After two years of dating, the sportsman popped the big question in spring 2016. The couple were engaged for a year and tied the knot in 2017.

One year later, the duo welcomed their first daughter, Genevieve, and announced the birth of their second child, a son, six years later.

