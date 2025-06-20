Bollywood Newswrap, June 20: Salman Khan to sport crew cut look in his next, Sidharth and Janhvi's Param Sundari postponed

Craving for your daily dose of entertainment? Don't worry, we've got you covered. From Salman Khan's prep for Galwan movie to Param Sundari getting delayed, here's a quick recap of what happened throughout the day in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan returns to the big screen after 3 years as Sitaare Zameen Par releases

After a long wait of three years, Aamir Khan returned to the celluloid as his movie Sitaare Zameen Par hits the cinemas today. Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy-drama is receiving raving reviews and is expected to open on a decent note.

The movie stars Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead alongside an ensemble of specially challenged real-life individuals essaying the roles of basketball players.

Salman Khan to have a lean physique and a crew cut for Galwan movie

Salman Khan is currently prepping for his upcoming movie based on Galwan valley clash. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the actor will sport a lean physique and a crew cut to transform into the role of an army veteran. The principal photography of the much-awaited movie will begin from July-end in Ladakh.

Apoorva Lakhia is directing the movie while Chitrangda Singh is locked to play the female lead. Moreover, three young actors will join Salman Khan as his army squad.

Ajay Devgn releases two fresh posters of Son Of Sardaar 2

Soon after the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is now jumping on another sequel. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Son Of Sardaar 2, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and an ensemble star cast.

The actor released two fresh posters in which he is seen sporting his signature style while splitting his legs on tanks and tractors. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and others can also be spotted in the posters.

Slated to release on July 25, the movie serves as the sequel to 2012 released Hit comedy drama, Son Of Sardaar.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari postponed

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's starrer Param Sundari, originally planned to hit the screens on July 25, has been postponed. The reason behind Param Sundari's delay is reported to be an already crowded month, with three more romantic dramas hitting the cinemas week after week. The box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 can also be another reason for the postponement.

The romantic comedy, directed by Tushar Jalota, is now eyeing a theatrical release in August 2025. The makers are currently contemplating two release dates - August 1 and August 28. If Maddock Films’ production venture comes on August 1, it will clash with another romantic movie, Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

