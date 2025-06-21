Sitaare Zameen Par Day 1 Worldwide Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer takes a Rs 19.50 crore global start; Movie gears up for big growth on Saturday

Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh and a bunch of other lovely actors had a soft global start of Rs 19.50 crore gross, with Rs 12.75 crore (Rs 10.50 crore net) coming from India and Rs 6.75 crore (USD 800k) coming from international markets. The opening is the lowest for an Aamir Khan film in many years. However, it is expected to grow exponentially in the days to come courtesy favourable word of mouth. The opening weekend is pegged at Rs 85-90 crore gross worldwide, setting the film up beautifully for the remainder of its run.

Sitaare Zameen Par Takes An Opening Of Rs 19.50 Crore At The Worldwide Box Office

With the costs excluding Aamir Khan's remuneration, and including the remake rights and the print and advertisement expenses estimated to be Rs 120 crore, the film isn't too pricey. The total non-theatrical recoveries of the movie are roughly Rs 50 crore excluding the digital rights, which remain unsold. A Rs 70 crore global share will ensure that atleast the investments are recouped. Aamir Khan's estimated remuneration for the film will be based on how well the movie performs in the days to follow.

The good thing about Sitaare Zameen Par is that it will not release on OTT anytime soon, which will give audiences a reason to catch it in theatres and nowhere else. There are a host of films from Bollywood that are releasing every week and it is to be seen how these movies impact the performance of the Aamir Khan starrer.

What Is Sitaare Zameen Par All About

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around basketball coach Gulshan, who is ordered to train a group of specially-abled children for the National Basketball Championship after he is found to be guilty in a drunk and drive case. Aamir Khan essays the role of Gulshan and Genelia Deshmukh plays the role of his wife Suneeta.

Sitaare Zameen Par In Theatres

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres now. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications, or from the box office.

