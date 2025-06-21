Sekhar Kammula directed Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa grossed Rs. 17 crore approx at the Indian box office on its first day. The Dhanush starrer delivered his biggest opening to date, surpassing his previous best, Raayan, which opened to Rs. 16.50 crore last year. Additionally, the film grossed another Rs. 9 crore approx overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 26 crore, also his best.

The Telugu version led the charge, while the Tamil version was on the lower side. There were also Hindi and Kannada dubbed versions, but they were non-starters, though the film had a pretty good first day in Karnataka state.

The film grossed Rs. 10 crore approx in the Telugu states, with a good contribution from both the Andhra and Nizam sides. Tamil Nadu came in at Rs. 4.25 crore approx, which is below par for a Dhanush film, but a couple of days ago, even Rs. 3 crore seemed doubtful. The film did well to end up where it did. It saw a good pick-up in collections as the day progressed, which also bodes well for its overall prospects.

Kuberaa has high costs involved, north of Rs. 125 crore. It managed to make good recoveries from the non-theatrical rights, which have eased immediate pressure on its box office run, but it still needs to gross close to Rs. 125 crore to see its investors through. From this start and with seemingly positive reception, the film looks like a potential winner.

This has been a terrible year for the Telugu box office, with a drought of releases since the two weeks of the Sankranti period in January. There were a couple of releases that did well at the medium level, but overall, the situation is grim. Kuberaa shall provide some relief, but a lot more is needed.

The First Day Box Office Collections of Kuberaa are as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 10.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 4.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 1.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 4.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 4.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 16.75 cr. North America USD 875,000 Rest of World USD 200,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,075,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 26.00 cr.

