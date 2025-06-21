PICS: Lee Min Ho celebrates 38th birthday with vanilla cake, bouquet and gifts from fans, wishes them happiness

Actor Lee Min Ho is celebrating his 38th birthday today, on June 22, and has received innumerable wishes from fans and brands he collaborates with. He took to his Instagram to share moments from his celebration and thanked fans for the overwhelming love. His birthday was all about delicious cake, colorful decor, pretty flowers and heart-melting smiles.

Lee Min Ho shares 38th birthday photos

The Legend of the Blue Sea fame Lee Min Ho took to his Instagram handle to showcase the thoughtful gifts he received from his fans. It included handmade cards, photo frame decors, beautiful flower bouquets, balloons and other goody bag-filled items. There was barely any space left in the room where he posed with the presents and cake in hand.

The vanilla cake looked stunning, but you know what was even more gorgeous? Lee Min Ho's smile. He sported a simple black t-shirt and grey pants and looked really happy. He wrote a sweet message for his fans as he shared the pictures. The actor captioned the post as, "I am grateful for the immense love [of fans] that allows me to exist today, and I hope you are as happy as I am."

Among the items in the room, his character posters from his upcoming movie also found a place. The actor is set to star in the biggest-budget Korean movie of 2025 so far– Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.

About Lee Min Ho's Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

In the gripping movie, the lines between fiction and reality get blurred as the dystopian world of a novel comes to life. Lee Min Ho takes on the role of the main character of the novel, Yoo Jung Hyeok. He has the superpower of getting back to life from death. He and his fellow teammates, including characters played by Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung Ho, and child actor Kwon Eun Seong will take on monsters to save humanity.

The 1-hour 56-minute movie will hit South Korean theaters on July 23, 2025.

