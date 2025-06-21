Fans welcome back BTS' SUGA by gathering near HYBE despite warning, erupt in cheers over letter on Weverse

BTS is officially a mandatory service-completed group now! All the 7 members of the boy band have returned to civilian life, with the discharge of SUGA on June 21. Fans showed their affection by gathering in large numbers outside the HYBE headquarters, even after BIGHIT MUSIC's warning against overcrowding. As ARMY, BTS' fandom received SUGA's Weverse message while waiting for him, they almost missed his car passing by.

BTS ARMY get emotional while waiting for SUGA

According to fans, Min Yoongi aka SUGA's car passed by them quietly, even unnoticed by most of the people gathered to welcome him. Why? Because it was during then that he posted a poignant Weverse message talking about his discharge from the military after completing his social service. He thanked fans for their support and once again apologized for disappointing them with his 2024 DUI case.

Following the release of the note, fans took to social media to let him know that they still loved him the same and there wasn't any need to apologize.

BTS AMRY welcome SUGA back with banners and flower wreaths

Fans gathered outside the HYBE headquarters, to catch a glimpse of the BTS rapper, even when the group previously announced that no special events were planned for SUGA's discharge. BTS ARMY, however, made the day special by decorating the space near the HYBE headquarters. They put up beautiful banners, posters and photo stand-ins of the artist. They also added flower wreaths and more to the setups.

A lot of fans clicked pictures and selfies with the decor and wished for SUGA to see them and "know that how loved he is." They want their heartfelt preparations for his discharge to comfort him and alleviate the guilt he feels over worrying the fans with his past actions. International fans, who could not be in South Korea on the happy occasion, expressed their gratitude to the ones who took the time to adorn the area and gave their beloved K-pop idol a warm welcome.

Now they eagerly await to see him get back to making music and releasing bangers.

