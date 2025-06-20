7 Celebrity Spottings of the Day: Samantha at airport, Sonam Kapoor and Anand walk hand in hand to Alia Bhatt's wellness studio visit

If you are in Mumbai, you might bump into a Bollywood celebrity. Every day, celebs are spotted out and about in the city. From Alia Bhatt’s quick glimpse to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s stylish appearance at the airport, check out these celebrity sightings of the day.

1. Dia Mirza steps out with her little son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Advertisement

Dia Mirza keeps taking her son on outings, and today, the mother-son duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress wore a pretty pink dress, and her smile was a cherry on top. The little munchkin looked cute in a printed outfit.

2. Alia Bhatt visits a wellness studio

The Love and War actress was snapped coming out of a wellness studio and quickly headed inside her car. Her glimpse was enough for her fans, who eagerly wait to catch her sight.

3. Sidharth Malhotra’s cool and effortlessly stylish look

The Param Sundari actor was clicked in a light grey tee, which he paired with loose-fit, dark-washed denim cargos. Sidharth Malhotra looked suave and handsome in this urban street style look. As he posed for the camera, the actor gave a relaxed and natural vibe.

4. Malvika Raaj spotted in town, showcasing her pregnancy glow

Malvika Raaj, best known for playing the role of young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, was snapped in the city. The mom-to-be was all smiles as the paparazzi clicked her. She wore a bright blue shirt featuring colorful abstract prints and skinny jeans.

Advertisement

5. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja jet off in style

The Bollywood couple gave major fashion goals with their recent appearance at the airport. Sonam opted for a striped co-ord set while her husband, Anand, was clicked in a relaxed fit. He sported a jacket, a tee, and black trousers.

6. Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet’s stylish appearance at the airport

Rakul Preet was clicked at the airport with her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The actress’s denim-on-denim look was not only trendy but also added a youthfulness to her overall look. Jackky complemented her in a classic tee, blue shirt, and black trousers.

7. Samantha Ruth Prabhu proves minimal is the new aesthetic

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked gorgeous in a white oversized shirt and loose-fitting jeans. The actress carried a black tote bag that added a dash of style to her look.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, June 20: Salman Khan to sport crew cut look in his next, Sidharth and Janhvi's Param Sundari postponed