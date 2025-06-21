Jon Bernthal Aka Punisher Joins Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, All We Know About Marvel Film So Far

Tom Holland is set to don his superhero suit yet again in the fourth installment of the Spider-Man franchise. In the new development, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has roped in Jon Bernthal.

The actor, who will star alongside Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, is expected to portray his Marvel character of Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher.

Advertisement

So far, many of the movie's details are kept under wraps, but previously, it was reported that Spider-Man might be fighting a dozen villains. With the Punisher entering the scene, he might battle it out with the bad guys on the ground with his fists and knives while Spidey takes care of the situation elsewhere.

As for Bernthal, the actor donned his character of Frank Castle for the first time in the Marvel series, The Punisher. The role Jon played was brutal and bloody, as the character went on to take revenge on the antagonists for the murder of his wife and kids.

Everything we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in continuation of the third installment of the franchise. In the last Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker was erased from the memory of the world, including MJ, and his best friend, Ned.

As for the new movie, Peter will try to get MJ and Ned’s memories of him back while also fighting some of the deadliest villains.

Advertisement

According to the previous reports, two new villains are to be introduced in the upcoming movie. While they made an appearance together as variants in the 2013 film, The Wolverine, Silver Samurai and Viper will be back on the mission to destroy the world.

Meanwhile, the cast of the film will see Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon reprise the roles of Spider-Man, MJ, and Ned, respectively.

Moreover, the Stranger Things star, Sadie Sink, has joined the cast too. Jon Bernthal is the newest addition, and if the rumors are to be believed, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi will also make an appearance.

Additionally, the fan theory believes that Mark Ruffalo could make a cameo. The actor, who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel movies, is expected to make his presence, further leading his way into the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

As for Bernthal and Holland, the duo have previously worked together in the 2017 film Pilgrimage. At the time, both of them were preparing for their Marvel roles and helping each other out with the audition tapes.

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

ALSO READ: Who Will Tom Holland Fight in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? All We Know About New Villains