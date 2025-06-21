Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 17: Release Date, Streaming Time, What to Expect and How to Watch

Love Island season 7 has made its way back to the screens with season 7. The show is already in its second week, and the drama and romance have only intensified. While the tension rises between the contestants, the new bombshells entering the show are only making it difficult for the previous islanders.

Amid the contestants fighting for and in love, episode 17 is expected to keep the audience wondering as to what will happen next with the coupling and recoupling.

Love Island USA release plan

Love Island USA’s new season premiered on June 3, 2025. With the islanders gearing up for the ultimate test of love, the host, Ariana Madix, welcomed all of them to the reality show.

The new episodes are released every day, except for Wednesday. The dating show is expected to have 36 episodes, and it is already on the 17th episode. In the previous episode, the fans witnessed Megan Thee Stallion taking over the island, as she also introduced two new bombshells.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 17 date, time, and where to watch

The newest episode of Love Island season 7 will be available to stream from 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) and 9:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on June 21, 2025. For the Indian viewers, the show will be available to watch on June 22 at 6:30 a.m. (IST). The fans can also tune into streaming platforms and Peacock to catch the latest episodes and updates of the show.

Love Island USA season 7 cast

The female contestants of the reality show include

Huda Mustafa

Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe

Olandria Carthen

Isabella "Belle-A" Walker

Yulissa Escobar

Cierra Ortega

Amaya Espinal

Hannah Fields

Iris Kendall

The male contestants of the reality show include

Ace Greene

Taylor Williams

Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe

Austin Shepard

Jeremiah Brown

Charlie Georgio

Jalen Brown

Jose "Pepe" Garcia

With the contestants coupling and recoupling with each other, it will be interesting to watch which pair goes on to win the title of Love Island season 7.

