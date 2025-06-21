Ex-THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon accused of 'unreported absence' before group schedule to meet Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of pr*stitution and adult content.

THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon faced severe repercussions for meeting former Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka at a club in Tokyo. It prompted his agency, ONE HUNDRED, to unilaterally terminate his contract and remove him from the group. Recent developments include allegations of him sneaking out before a group schedule to meet Asuka, as reported by Dispatch on June 21.

Did Ju Haknyeon meet Kirara Asuka without the knowledge of his agency?

Ju Haknyeon reportedly visited a bar until around 1 AM with a male Korean designer. It was allegedly followed by a 2-hour session at a karaoke bar and a private lounge party at 4 AM, where they were joined by ex-p*rnstar Kirara Asuka and three other Japanese women. The party wrapped up around 6 AM, after which Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka took a taxi to her residence.

Ju Haknyeon later returned to his hotel that afternoon, before THE BOYZ's overseas schedule. All this was done without the agency or the member's prior notice.

Did ONE HUNDRED have valid reasons for terminating contract with Ju Haknyeon?

According to Dispatch, they did, as the agency confirmed that Ju Haknyeon's contract was terminated based on the artitst's actions substantially harming the company's reputation. The defamatory actions are as follows:

Ju Haknyeon's "unreported absence from his hotel during his overseas schedule."

Ju Haknyeon being spotted by Japanese tabloid Shūkan Bunshun, embracing Kirara Asuka on the streets of Roppongi before heading to her house in a taxi.

Him lying to her agency about being having paid s*x with Kirara Asuka.

According to the statement of a representative of THE BOYZ to Dispatch, Ju Hak Nyeon said, "I did not pay for anything. Hyungs (older males) paid. I don't want any of this to damage the other members." The agency representative further commented, "Ju Haknyeon did not return to his hotel that night. I asked him where he went, and he said that he went to Kirara Asuka's house. He boasted that he slept with her."

However, later, calling the company's decision "unfair", he allegedly "went back on his words. He said that he didn't actually sleep with Asuka Kirara, just lied about it to look good.”

