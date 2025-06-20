Meet actor who almost left industry, walked away from Nawazuddin Siddiqui film for saying 'No' to explicit scenes and is now set to star with Salman Khan

The Bollywood industry gives fame, but only a few manage to maintain their reputation and stay in the spotlight. So far, many actors have quit the limelight, and on the other hand, many have been forgotten by the people. But, there's one actor who almost left the industry but still managed to do films and make a place among the audience. Although she has been active since 2005, she is known to have featured in a handful of projects, but is still referred to as a renowned personality. We are talking about none other than Chitrangda Singh.

Born on August 30 in Jodhpur, Chitrangda Singh did her schooling in Meerut and completed her graduation in Home Science from New Delhi. Her journey to showbiz began with modeling, and later she transitioned into acting. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi marked her acting debut in 2005, and Chitrangda's second venture was Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow.

In 2011, the 48-year-old was seen in Desi Boyz alongside Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. The film earned her significant recognition, and she went on to do movies such as I, Me Aur Main, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and Gaslight, among others. Her special appearance in the Aao Raja song from Gabbar Is Back turned out to be extremely popular.

In one of her interviews, the actor mentioned that she bowed out of the industry because she felt betrayed and cheated. Talking about her decision to walk away from Kushan Nandy's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Chitrangda revealed that the director forced her to perform intimate scenes. She also remarked that Nawazuddin stayed quiet despite being present there. However, Nandy didn't agree to the same. Denying such allegations, he pointed out that she had issues with the script.

Chitrangda Singh was recently seen in Housefull 5. On the work front, she is all set to share screens with Salman Khan in the upcoming movie based on the Galwan Valley clash.

