Here's how Ju Ji Hoon's cameo in Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui's The Witch cost director all his industry connections

Park Jinyoung and Roh Jeong Eui's The Witch is set to release in a few days. Before that, the drama's director, Kim Tae Kyun. He shared an interesting update about its opening episode. He talked of a cameo by popular actor Ju Ji Hoon, following his success with the medical drama Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Director Kim Tae Kyun also revealed going to great lengths to make the cameo happen.

The information about The Witch was disclosed during the production conference for Channel A's upcoming mystery romance drama. The conference was held on the morning of February 11 at D-Cube City in Guro-gu, Seoul. Director Kim Tae Kyun and actors Jinyoung, Roh Jeong Eui's, Lim Jae Hyeok, and Jang Hee Ryung were in attendance. The director revealed getting Ju Ji Hoon to do the cameo wasn't a job; however, he strived hard to make it happen. "I mobilized all my connections for a cameo," he said.

His decision to have none but Ju Ji Hoon was driven by the actor's impressive performance as doctor Baek Kang Hyuk in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call's character. As mentioned by Kim Tae Kyun, the actor is "hot these days." Despite the cameo being brief and seeming like a minor role to others, the director refused to settle for just any actor and instead held out for his top choice. Portraying his resolution to do everything possible for Ju Ji Hoon's cameo in The Witch, he jokingly said, "There is a rumor that I was immersed harder than during Dark Figure of Crime."

Dark Figure of Crime (2018) is his directed crime drama film about a detective investigating a series of murders in Busan, featuring Ju Ji Hoon. The director mentioned the short but impactful role needing someone who would be able to pull off the "inflection point" of the drama.