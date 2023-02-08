Lee Min Ho shares cute moments with co-stars Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se as Ask The Stars wraps up filming

On February 7th, Lee Min Ho posted several selfies taken with Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Hun, and Kim Eung Su on his personal Instagram, saying, "It's the last day."

Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Eung Soo, and Kim Joo Hun appear in the new drama 'Ask the Stars'. 'Ask the Stars' is Korea's first romantic comedy that will take place in outer space with the Earth as its background. It is a new work by Suh Sook-hyang, who wrote the dramas 'Pasta', 'Incarnation of Jealousy', and 'Wok of Love'.

In the photo, Lee Min Ho hugs Gong Hyo Jin tightly and closes his eyes. The two created a friendly atmosphere and brought laughter to the viewers. In addition, Lee Min Ho showed a warm atmosphere at the set by hugging Kim Eung Soo, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun and Kim Joo Heon face-to-face, or posing for a heart-to-heart pose. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ho appeared on Apple TV+ 'Pachinko', which was released in March last year.

Through the public stills, expectations were gathered for the chemistry that the two people, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, would show off. It's a simple scene between Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin) who corrects the gynecologist (Lee Min Ho) and his headset. It is full of freshness just with the setting of a romantic comedy taking place in the background of space, and will show a new video and scale that has not been shown in Korean dramas so far.