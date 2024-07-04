10 Iconic Enemy To Lovers Trope Rom-Com Movies To Watch On OTT

The enemies-to-lovers theme is immensely popular among romantic comedy fans. But some films handle it better than others. Rom-coms have been around in Hollywood for nearly as long as movies, with the first two, Sherlock Jr. and Girl Shy, released as silent films in 1924. The films are popular with viewers because they include a good balance of romance, drama, and comedy. However, the wide variety of cliches makes the films appealing as well.

One of the most common clichés in rom-com films is enemies-to-lovers. Enemies-to-lovers rom-coms are an excellent choice to watch after a long week. This stereotype is found in films with fast-paced conversation, sexual tension, and relatable dilemmas. These stories are based on the notion that there is a fine line between love and hate. Furthermore, the scripts usually include intriguing character development before the pair meets. Which makes it simpler to emotionally invest in them. Ultimately, some of the best rom-coms of all time use this archetype while adding their own distinct flavor. Here are the top 10 enemies-to-lovers rom-coms that are a must-watch.

Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney, who you might recognize from Euphoria, starred in the enemies-to-lovers, fake-dating rom-com. Anyone but you and Glen Powell. It depicts the narrative of Bea and Ben. The two met and enjoyed a fantastic first date, but ultimately split up due to a misunderstanding. When Bea's sister prepares to marry Ben's best friend's sister, the two are compelled to meet again. Bea and Ben agree to fake-date each other before the wedding to appease their prying families. But sparks erupt, and scorching insults make them both reconsider their decision.

Sydney Sweeney has proven herself capable of greatness, and this film demonstrates that she excels in the tried-and-true genre of rom-com. Glen Powell's character perfectly complements hers. They made us dream we were on a romantic wedding trip with our friends. Their arrangement makes it difficult for them to ignore their sexual tension. The events leading up to their final reconciliation make the great gesture both lovely and worthwhile.

Red, White, and Royal Blue

Based on Casey McQuiston's New York Times best-selling novel, Red, White, and Royal Blue tells the story of LGBTQ+ foes who become lovers. It also attracts a new audience because its plot takes place in the world of royalty and politics. After the US president's son, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), fights with a British royal, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the two must appear to be friends to rehabilitate their public image.

Furthermore, the writing in Red, White, and Royal Blue does a fantastic job of conveying LGBT experiences while avoiding stereotypes. It's also heartwarming to observe how, despite their initial animosity, these two quickly realize they have a lot in common. It also symbolizes how they understand each other's hardships better than anyone else.

The Hating Game

The Hating Game is an excellent current take on the enemies-to-lovers cliche. In this film, Lucy Hutton's (Lucy Hale) and Josh Templeman's (Austin Stowell) publishing businesses unite, forcing the two to compete for the same promotion. Their working connection becomes even more complex as the two develop feelings for each other.

Lucy and Josh have excellent chemistry, making them easy to root for. Furthermore, the script for The Hating Game is an excellent adaptation of Sally Thorne's namesake novel. It captures all of the humorous banter. Another prevalent element in these novels is the office location. It generates a distinct form of tension while also allowing for some competitiveness among the would-be lovers. When a romance develops, another factor is introduced: they must decide whether their profession or their love comes first.

Palm Springs

Palm Springs is a fascinating haters-to-lovers film that also serves as an engaging rom-com with a sci-fi edge. It follows Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti) as they meet at a wedding and have some fun. When a strange incident leads Sarah to a vortex that Nyles enters, she awakens trapped in a time loop with him.

The animosity between them stems from Nyles' pessimistic view of the peculiar circumstances they're in. This frustrates Sarah, who wants to leave the never-ending loop of her friend's wedding. More surprising revelations only exacerbate the separation. Despite the fact that they have the potential to have a fantastic relationship, It's a silly movie that makes viewers care about the characters' love story.

Me Before You

Thea Sharrock made her directorial debut with the 2016 film Me Before You. In it, the enemies-to-lovers dynamic is given a little variation, with dislike coming from only one of the primary protagonists. Me Before You stars Lou, a hardworking young lady who works as a caretaker for Will. Who is a man who was crippled in an accident? Will's cynical and angry attitude contrasts with Lou's cheery optimism. While she makes it her particular mission to show this man that life is supposed to be lived, As they embark on the most significant partnership of their lives, their feelings will naturally fluctuate over time.

This love film stars Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, alongside Janet McTeer, Charles Dance, Steve Peacocke, and Matthew Lewis. The film's ending is bittersweet, leaving the audience in tears. Clarke and Claflin's developing love is so beautiful that the ending affects us even harder. However, it is a wonderful narrative about enjoying your life and dying with dignity. All while being surrounded by the people you care about, and it is certainly worth watching.

Silver Linings Playbooks

In Silver Linings Playbook, Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) is trying to rebuild his life after losing his home, job, and, most significantly, his ex-wife. He suffers from bipolar disorder and has recently been released from a mental health hospital. He soon meets Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence). Pat resolves to avoid Tiffany, who is mysterious and unpredictable. While he recovers, he tries to persuade his ex that they can be together again.

Pat is first angered by Tiffany's approaches and believes she is dangerous. But he is eventually persuaded to make a bargain with her that will help him impress his ex. Their love journey is portrayed in a hilarious, intellectual, and frequently frenzied manner. It captures how chaotic but necessary their relationship is (for both of them).

The Proposal

Though Ryan Reynolds' films are now more action comedies, he was formerly known for his work in rom-coms. The proposal depicts Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock), a New York City publisher, who pushes her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to fake-marry her in order to obtain a green card, but their deception swiftly escalates.

This fantastic enemies-to-lovers rom-com is fast-paced and full of memorable dialogue. As with many approaches to the genre, the plot begins with an unrealistic sitcom scene. Yet this allows for a terrific blend of comedy and humor. Because of the outstanding performances by well-known actors. The characters in this story alternate between irritating and endearing. Finally, the acting, storyline, and directing elevate The Proposal to the ranks of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

Avatar

When Avatar originally came out, it created a global phenomenon by introducing the fanciful planet of Pandora. Humans are striving to populate and mine the habitable moon while simultaneously dealing with the Na'vi in questionable ways. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is among those taken to the moon. While he was initially determined to fight in the war, his encounter with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) changed his life.

The enemies-to-lovers narrative is placed against a vast backdrop of warfare, community, and trust. Jake has a shift during the film. Which helps him grasp the greed and corruption that drive humanity. It is something he would not have seen without the first, hesitant Neytiri. The tremendously popular continuation of their love tale, Avatar: The Way of Water, aired on December 16, 2022, and delved further into their romance and its impact on the ongoing war for their home.

Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement

Anne Hathaway will be forever recognized as the Queen of Genoa, and we're hoping for a third film to follow Mia's story. After she is crowned in the first film, we return in the second to discover that she must marry within one month. As she is courted by dozens of eligible bachelors, she encounters Prince Nicolas. Who is unlike the others and not in a positive manner? He and his uncle travel to Genoa for dark reasons. While Nicolas attempts to get under Mia's skin and claim the title of king, the two realize they like each other more than they imagined.

It's an excellent sequel to the previous film, and the developing romance between Nicolas and Mia is a brilliant set-up. The two of them already had chemistry in the first film, but Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement takes things to the next level. We fawn over the minor situations in which Nicholas becomes more and more in love with Mia's compassionate heart and respect for her as a monarch. The scene in which Nicholas proclaims his love for Mia is a classic proposal scene that every girl has fantasized about since they were children.

Clueless

Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) and her ex-stepbrother Josh Lucas (Paul Rudd) are bitter enemies. He thinks she's a superficial space cadet. While she thinks he's a brown-nosing freeloader who should go torture another family, They aren't overly competitive, yet they have a fierce sibling rivalry with no place for compromise. As the film progresses, it becomes clear to everyone that they are clueless.

But when Josh stands up for Cher, they succumb to their emotions and give their whirlwind romance a chance. While romance takes a backseat to Cher's decision to undergo the iconic makeover, their chemistry vibrates throughout the film. The movie culminates in a heartwarming denouement.

