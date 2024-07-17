5 Key Points To Remember Before Watching The Acolyte Season Finale

The latest Star Wars spin-off, The Acolyte is one episode away from the Season 1 finale. Throughout the seven episodes, creator Leslye Headland has taken fans back to a timeline not yet explored in the Star Wars franchise.

Now, with the impending The Acolyte finale, fans might as well be prepared with essential details before they watch the last episode of Season 1.

Here are 5 key points to remember before The Acolyte Season 1 finale:

1. The Acolyte finale air date

The Acolyte Season 1 ends with the eighth and final episode on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. The finale follows the weekly release schedule of the Disney+ series and will be available to stream on the platform at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The title for the finale has not been revealed yet.

2. The Acolyte Season 1 Episode 7 recap

The last episode before the big finale effectively built upon the unexpected turn of events set to take place in Episode 8. Titled, Choice, Episode 7 was a trip down memory lane that offered glimpses into what sparked the burning desire for revenge in Amandla Stenberg’s Mae. Therefore, viewers are taken back 16 years ago in Brendok, taking up the narrative of a Jedi this time.

Lee Jung-jae’s Sol was disclosed as the one at fault for the tragedy that unfolded years ago. In the quest to save him from persecution by the Council, young Mae was falsely blamed as the person responsible, resulting in hatred and despising by Osha. Fans hope to see Mae and Sol come face to face in the finale and let the truth prevail.

Episode 7 was directed by Kogonada and scripted by Charmaine DeGrate, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy, per a report by Collider.

3. The Acolyte episode release schedule

First premiered in early June, The Acolyte has followed an episode release schedule throughout and the finale will abide by the same.

Episode 1, titled, “Lost/Found”, aired on June 4, 2024

Episode 2, titled, "Revenge/Justice", aired on June 4, 2024

Episode 3, titled, “Destiny”, aired on June 11, 2024

Episode 4, titled, “Day”, aired on June 18, 2024

Episode 5, titled, Night”, aired on June 25, 2024

Episode 6, titled, Teach/Corrupt”, aired on July 2, 2024

Episode 7, titled, “Choice”, aired on July 9, 2024

Episode 8, TBA, airs on July 16, 2024

4. What to expect in The Acolyte finale?

Answering questions is a major expectation from The Acolyte finale. While the last episode did resolve some burning queries, viewers expect the show will reveal more about Mae and Osha’s origin before the season wraps up.

However, with the many loose ends, The Acolyte finale could likely be longer in duration than its former counterparts, the Collider suggests. It is also what many Disney+ series have followed in the past.

Directed by Hanelle Culpepper from a script by writer Jason Micallef, Mae, and Sol’s complex past shall meet a fair end, or may not, in a final battle for the truth.

5. How are fans reacting to the finale?

The Acolyte’s relationship with the fans has been unstable since the first few episodes. The Star Wars spinoff series started off with a lukewarm response but was able to build anticipation as it progressed towards the finale.

Fans expect a high-spirited season finale revealing more answers and finding out whether Mae will get her justice or not. Many were disappointed with the character progressions and the show’s runtime, as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their insights ahead of Episode 8.

Some of the reactions are as follows:

The Acolyte season finale will air on July 16, 2024 on Disney+.

