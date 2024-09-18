'I Don't Have...': 50 Cent Trolls Sean Diddy Combs Following Rapper's Arrest And Indictment

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse and drugs.

Following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest, 50 Cent took to Instagram to criticize the rapper. Combs was arrested on Monday night for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. In an Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a photo from his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, with a pointed comment about the situation.

In the post, 50 Cent captioned a photo of Barrymore saying, “And I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.” This remark refers to the 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil confiscated by Homeland Security during a March raid on Combs' properties.

Over the last year, 50 Cent has made sure his disdain for Combs is no secret. His criticism grew in response to Combs' legal troubles. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, 50 Cent opened up about his uncomfortable experiences with Combs. He revealed that he had never attended Combs' parties due to the uncomfortable energy he experienced.

Despite their previous collaborations, the rapper and producer said he never considered Combs a friend. He said it was primarily work and he wouldn't call it a friendship because there would be no disappointment if they didn't communicate. He also mentioned that Jennifer Lopez had suggested Combs collaborate with him as a songwriter early in his career.

Advertisement

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt New York in Manhattan on Monday night. He is facing federal charges for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the 14-page indictment, Combs orchestrated sexual performances known as Freak Offs, in which participants were drugged and coerced.

The indictment alleges that Combs lured victims into romantic relationships before drugging them to maintain control. The indictment also stated that during raids on Combs' mansions in Miami and Los Angeles, federal agents found 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil, as well as three AR-15 rifles. These items were reportedly used during the Freak Offs.

Following his arrest, Combs' lawyer released a statement defending him. He stated that they are disappointed with the decision to pursue what they believe is an unjust prosecution of Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The lawyer also stated about Combs' cooperation with the investigation, noting that he had voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges. In addition to the federal charges, Combs is facing many lawsuits from people who allege physical or sexual abuse during his peak years as a producer in the 1990s and 2000s.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'Things Are Finally Changing': Aubrey O'Day Shares Inspiring Message After Sean Diddy Combs' Arrest