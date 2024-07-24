A Complete Unknown Teaser: Timothée Chalamet Plays Bob Dylan During His Meteoric Rise in the 60s; See Here

Timothée Chalamet metamorphs into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown teaser!

After playing chocolatier Willy Wonka and stepping into the role of Atredis’s heir and messiah to the smallfolk in the Dune films, the versatile actor delivers another transformation. Searchlight Pictures released the first look at Bob Dylan’s biopic. Check out Chalamet’s uncanny resemblance to the singing legend’s voice!

Unpacking A Complete Unknown teaser

In the trailer, Chalamet walks into the streets of Manhattan and sings a beautiful rendition of Dylan’s 1963 protest song A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall. The story will focus on Dylan’s life amid his meteoric rise in the 60s, which seems to include romance and heartbreaks!

The teaser hints at a love triangle brewing between Chalamet’s Dylan, Monica Barbaro’s Joan Baez and Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo—the singer’s then-girlfriend who appeared on the album cover of The Freewheelin Bob Dylan.

The biographical drama is written and directed by James Mangold and Jay Cocks and produced by Michael Bederman, Fred Berger, Bob Bookman, Chalamet, Alan Gasmer, and many others. According to creator Mangold’s description of his version of Dylan, he’s “a wanderer who comes in from Minnesota with a fresh name and a fresh outlook on life.”

While exploring a new city and shaping his identity, he developed a love for the folk community, which inspired his folk-inclined record-breaking songs.

The cast of A Complete Unknown

The main cast, including Chalamet, Fanning, and Barbaro, is joined by Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman, and P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, among others.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, creator Mangold said that the folk music legend was not easy to crack and that there is a chance that the audience might need help understanding him too. “I also think it’s pretty clear he spent most of his life trying to avoid that exact act by anybody…reducing someone to a simple epiphany, a plot-point Freudian history of their life,” he said.

The release date of A Complete Unknown is yet to be revealed, so stay tuned!