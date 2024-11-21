After Zach Bryan Split, Brianna Chickenfry Takes to Social Media to Display Post-Breakup Glow as She Dances to Taylor Swift's Karma

After her breakup with Zach Vryan, Briana LaPaglia’s new boyfriend is karma, at least that is what we think after she shared a TikTok where she showed her new hairdo while she danced to Taylor Swift’s Karma track.

Brianna and Zach have been in the spotlight ever since news of their breakup broke. The attention intensified, particularly due to the claims she made about him during her podcast with her best friend after the split.

But now, it appears that she is attempting to move on with her life and that is also reflecting on her face. The podcaster, who previously had dark-colored hair, tried something different and transformed it into a mix of blond and brunette colors. She also reportedly shared a video on TikTok, in which she showed some moves to Karma, by Taylor Swift.

She also sang the lyrics that included the lines, “Cause karma is my boyfriend / Karma is a god / Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend / Karma's a relaxing thought / Aren't you envious that for you it's not?”

She gained love and support from her fans. Many people commented that she looked pretty. A person wrote, “This hair color is meant for YOU specifically!” Another mentioned, “The hair, the song, your new glow... This is your era.”

The podcast host recently dealt with the allegations of moving on with another relationship after she was spotted getting cozy with another guy in a video shared on TikTok, per People magazine.

But she was quick to dismiss those rumors. She took to her handle on the aforementioned platform on November 18 and said, “You guys think I'm ever gonna have a boyfriend again? I am in intensive therapy.”

Brianna further said that she hung out with a guy who was going back to Australia and that she was never going to see that person again.

As far as her and Zach’s relationship goes, the pair reportedly started seeing each other last year but their union ended in October 2024, when the country singer announced the news via his Instagram account.

