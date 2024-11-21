'We Couldn’t Get Past...’: Sebastian Stan Says Hollywood Celebrities Are Too Afraid To Talk About The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan has been receiving praise from his fellow Hollywood actors following his Ali Abbasi film, The Apprentice. While the movie is being called out by Donald Trump for being a political project, a lot has occurred since its release, which even includes getting threats from the President-elect.

Meanwhile, during the recently held screening of The Apprentice in Los Angeles, the lead actor, Stan, expressed that he has received a lot of love from some of the biggest names in the Hollywood film industry.

The Devil All the Time actor stressed that the names include actors, directors, producers, as well as the writers, all of whom have watched the film.

Sebastian Stan then went on to add that he had recently gotten an offer from Variety to do an Actor on Actors show this Friday; however, the star from the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't find anyone to sit opposite him.

“They were too afraid to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn’t do it,” Sebastian Stan mentioned while talking to the audience.

The Emmy-nominated Pam & Tommy actor then also stated that he was not pointing at anyone specific, clearing the air: “We couldn’t get past the publicists or the people representing them,” as they were too scared to talk on the topic of the life of Donald Trump.

At the recently held screening, the Last Full Measure actor was present with The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi.

Hearing the words of Sebastian Stan, Adam McKay, who is known to be the director of Don’t Look Up and Vice, posted on X (formerly Twitter) stating, “This is disgusting.”

He then added that the only way to tackle “what’s coming is extreme solidarity.” Adding this move by the A-listers seems exactly the opposite of that.

Taking to social media, even the director, Abbasi, posted his feelings: “That is what we are up against!"

The Apprentice is a film that talks about the early days of Donald Trump. Here the audience will come across all the major events that happened in the life of a young Trump, who simply follows the words of ruthless Republican lawyer and ex-Joe McCarthy bagman Roy Cohn.

While Sebastian Stan plays the role of Trump, it is Jeremy Strong who carries the character of Roy Cohn.

The Apprentice is scheduled to be released on October 11, 2024.

