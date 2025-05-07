Aimee Lou Wood Reveals Meeting White Lotus Co-star Walton Goggins Few Days Ago, Shuts Down Feud Rumors

Aimee Lou Wood shuts down feud rumors with Walton Goggins! The White Lotus star arrived at the 2025 Met Gala in her sleek asymmetrical black suit-gown and got candid about her dynamic with Goggins in an interview.

Entertainment Weekly reporter asked if she’d make a cameo on Saturday Night Live this weekend, as her co-star will make his hosting debut. Wood’s reaction was surprisingly pleasant. “Yeah, why not? Why not? Yeah, it would be fun,” she exclaimed at the idea.

The S*x Education actress sparked feud rumors with her White Lotus co-star after they unfollowed each other on Instagram following the season 2 finale release on April 6. Fans have since been musing over the possible reason behind their rift.

However, Wood’s recent remark hinted that the duo is not butting heads. “I loved working with Walton. It was the best thing ever,” she told the outlet. Fans also observed that the co-stars started following each other on social media again, merely hours before the Met Gala.

This move came after Goggins, who also attended the event, shut off an interviewer after they asked about his and Wood’s alleged feud. “I’m not gonna have that conversation,” he said, as per PEOPLE.

His two publicists immediately insisted on changing the topic. The Fallout star and the Toxic Town actress weren’t the only ones from the beloved HBO series at the gala. Their co-stars, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink, were also among the attendees.

Previously, Woods made headlines over her reaction to an SNL sketch where comedian Sarah Sherman parodied her White Lotus character. The actress took to social media to call the sketch “mean and unfunny.”

Sherman sent flowers to Woods when the drama died down, who posted the message on her Instagram story as a thank-you.