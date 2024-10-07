Alec Baldwin’s Rust To Premiere At Camerimage; Cinematography Community Criticize ‘Distasteful’ Decision Amid Controversy

The sets of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming Western Rust turned into a crime scene when the actor accidentally fired a gunshot, fatally injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Despite controversies, the filming was resumed in 2023, and Souza returned to direct the film.

Rust has been given a premiere slot at Poland’s prestigious Camerimage Film Festival 2024, which will take place in November. The festival, known for its celebration of cinematography, will organize a tribute debut screening to honor the late Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. However, the film’s cinematography team and Hutchins’ former peers expressed disappointment with the decision.

Oscar-nominated Black Panther DoP Rachel Morrison reacted to the news by commenting on the festival’s Instagram announcement. “I’m all for memorializing Halyna and her beautiful work but not by screening and thereby promoting the film that killed her,” she commented in the official post.

DoP Suzie Lavelle, who’s worked on projects like Normal People and His Dark Materials, also expressed her resentment regarding the controversial film’s premiere. “Promoting a film that shot with unsafe practices—leading to the death of its cinematographer—reconsider, please,” she wrote. This sentiment resonates with the entire tight-knit community of working Dops.

In a popular Whatsapp group chat seen by Deadline, used by regular Camerimage Festival delegates and working Dops have raised their voice against the premiere decision, labeling it as “tone deaf” and “distasteful.” One of them noted that instead of showing the controversial film, they should highlight her earlier work as part of the tribute.

Another protested against premiering the film at an honorable stage, which was unfair and triggering. “All I will see is the giant image of the man who pulled the trigger and took her life and the gross negligence that led to that moment,” the user wrote.

However, some defended the decision, claiming that Hutchins’ former mentor and ASC president, Stephen Lighthill, will also participate in the session. Apparently, her family wanted this premiere to take place because having her work screened at Camerimage was the late cinematographer’s lifelong dream.

The film is about a 13-year-old boy who has to fend for himself and his brother after their parent's death. He “goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher,” says the official synopsis.