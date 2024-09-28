‘Am I Gonna Make It?’: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Time When THIS Agatha All Along Co-star Almost Killed Her

While we are enjoying two great actresses being on screen together, in Agatha All Along, Aubrey Plaza recently spoke about one of her co-actors, who almost killed her.

Appearing on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show on September 26, 2024, the actress from Emily the Criminal spoke of Patti LuPone and recalled one horrifying event of her life.

Talking to the host, Seth Meyers, Plaza reflected on the time when she and LuPone shared a place together while performing in an off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

The incident happened last year, when the Dirty Grandpa actress felt sick during the play run. This was also the time when LuPone suggested her a cure; however, it almost killed Plaza.

Aubrey Plaza also recalled that LuPone had told her about a “special nurse” called Joe, who comes at night.

While Patti LuPone was out for an event, the nurse had come by, who did exactly what the Company actress had told Plaza of.

"He came and he hooked me up, and he said, 'I'm just gonna give you some vitamins and things like that,'" the White Lotus actress stated.

As per Aubrey Plaza, Joe, the nurse had also asked her if she wanted the “Patti Special” that helps people sleep easily, to which Plaza had agreed.

Recalling that she was given Benadryl, Plaza went on to add, "I thought it was going to be more like a children's Benadryl [that makes you] a little groggy, but when you get Benadryl just injected intravenously... it was like a horse tranquilizer for me."

Till the time Patti LuPone arrived, Plaza was in a state where she couldn’t talk. Making a slurring voice on the show Plaza mimicked how she had a conversation with the Life Goes On actress.

Plaza also went on to add that she was sweating while being cold and hot at the same time. “‘Joe, am I alright? Am I gonna make it? And he was like, 'Oh, you'll be fine,'" Plaza recalled.

Looking at her condition, even Patti LuPone had gotten a bit scared and offered her a peanut butter English muffin. While The School for Good and Evil actress shoved the muffin in Plaza’s mouth, both stars then sat in the living room, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress recalled.

Agatha All Along is an MCU series, following the events of WandaVision, with Kathryn Hahn playing the lead and titular role of Agatha Harkness.

The Disney+ show also stars Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, and more acclaimed actors.

