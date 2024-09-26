Here Are A Few Easter Eggs From Agatha All Along Episode 3, In Case You Missed It

Agatha All Along has become the new attraction for Marvel fanatics. With its first two episodes already mesmerizing the brains of Marvel heads, the recently released third episode did bring back a lot of memories from WandaVision while also talking about a lot of new intriguing stuff.

In the recent episode, we find out that Joe Locke’s Teen has been cast under a spell that blocks others from knowing his true identity. This happens when Sasheer Zamata’s Jennifer Kael asks him who he is. When he tries to give a reply, the spell doesn't allow anyone to hear his name.

Meanwhile, when the witches keep walking, they eventually step into a sandy walkway leading to a beach house by the sea. As they enter the house, their attire changes. However, the coven still has its particular amulets. This might be a sign of how important the amulets are in the MCU.

While Jennifer Hale is shown to interact with the whole coven, she particularly talks to Teen, telling him to be aware of Agatha. As per the stories, Hale tells Teen that Agatha had traded her own son Nicholas Scratch for her copy of the Darkhold.

This might be a big revelation, as the rumors suggest that Nicholas Scratch had supposedly become an agent of Mephisto.

Hale also tells Teen that after the trade, if Nicholas Scratch shows up on Agatha’s doorstep any day, she would not recognize her own son. This points towards Teen's identity being unknown and that he might be the son our witch had traded once.

The stories turn out to be true, as once Agatha drinks the poisoned wine, we see the hallucinations of Harkness. She is introduced to a baby’s cradle, and when she removes the blanket to see the baby, it isn’t a human being but the Darkhold.

In another horrifying moment from episode 3 of Agatha All Along, we see Mrs. Hart begging Wanda to "please let him breathe" right before she passes out.

This might be an indication of how her husband died because of Wanda's hex.

As per WandaVision, a few parts of Wanda’s Hex, with which she was never directly involved were stuck in a state of limbo. The residents of a few areas were either frozen or stuck in a loop.

Get ready for another mind-blowing episode of Agatha All Along next Wednesday on Disney+.

