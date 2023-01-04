Amid Prince Harry's explosive new comments about the royal family, 7 things to know about his memoir Spare

As for his ITV interview with presenter Tom Bradby, the Duke of Sussex talks about having hope for reconciliation with his father King Charles III and brother Prince William in the preview clip. Both interviews are set to release ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release which has been in the headlines ever since it was first announced. There have been several speculations about what the memoir will reveal including rumours that the Duke of Sussex may be taking potshots at his brother as well as sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Ahead of the book release, here's everything we know about it.

Prince Harry is all set to appear in two bombshell interviews ahead of his memoir, Spare's big release. The Duke of Sussex who recently also appeared in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan along with his wife Meghan Markle is once again speaking up about his rift with the royal family. Speaking to Anderson Cooper on 60 minutes, Prince Harry opens up on stories being planned by the family against him and his wife.

When is Prince Harry's memoir releasing?

Prince Harry's memoir titled Spare is all set to be released on January 10, 2023. Penguin Random House had set a date for the book's release in late 2022 although it was eventually postponed following Queen Elizabeth's passing in September.

What will Prince Harry's memoir be about?

Through his memoir, Prince Harry will be reflecting on his life in the public eye since a young age as a member of the royal family. The publisher's note for the book has also stated that the Duke of Sussex will discuss his mother, Prince Diana's passing and it will take "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror."

Prince Harry's book promotion

Prince Harry has already begun to promote his book and for the same, he will be appearing in two major tell-all interviews, one in the US with Anderson Cooper and the second with the UK channel ITV. Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby in a preview clip, Prince Harry mentions, "I want a family, not an institution." The interview is slated to be out two days before the release of his book.

What has Prince Harry said about his book?

Prince Harry himself previously suggested that he has written this book not as the "prince" that he was born but as the man that he has become. He has stated that the book will have him discuss the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons that he learned. The Duke of Sussex has also promised that it will be a first-hand account of his life that's "accurate and wholly truthful." The book’s publisher, Penguin has described the memoir as "intimate and heartfelt" and "written with raw, unflinching honesty." An audiobook read by Harry will also be released on the same day.

Prince Harry's journey covered in the book

Spare will not only have Prince Harry discuss his life today with Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lili after moving to the US but also a major chunk of his childhood as well as young adult years. Harry reportedly also writes about walking with William behind their mother’s coffin after her tragic passing, his life in the military when he served two tours of Afghanistan as well as the royal rift.