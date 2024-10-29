Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her And Brad Pitt’s Children, Calling Them ‘Very Private People’ Who Prefer Life Away From Fame And Acting

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s well-known children reportedly have no desire to follow their parents into the world of fame and glamor.

While speaking to E! News at the AFI premiere of her new film Maria in Los Angeles on October 27, the actress, 49, shared that she doesn’t expect any of her six children—Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—to become actors.

“No, I think they’re especially shy, very private people,” she told the outlet, adding, “They want to be private.”

Jolie echoed similar sentiments regarding her kids in 2019 during the press tour for her then-upcoming film Maleficent. At that time, she told People that she had tried to get her kids to make cameos in the Disney film, but they were not interested. Instead, she noted that her children have other ambitions. She revealed, “[They’re into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that.”

Of her youngest daughter, Vivienne, who appeared as a young Aurora in the 2014 original, Jolie mentioned that even she prefers to stay away from the cameras. Vivienne has reportedly given her mother grief for making her a princess, believing that’s not her vibe.

Currently, amid Jolie and Pitt’s contentious and longstanding divorce battle, their children appear to be siding with their mother and are reportedly her “biggest supporters.” A family source told People earlier this month that Jolie has successfully created a life for herself and her kids, who are all happy in their spaces. The insider noted that although the process has been tough for Jolie, she is proud of how her kids have shown resilience and remained strong by her side.

Jolie’s Maria, in which she portrays opera singer Maria Callas as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye, will debut in select theaters on November 27 and will also be released on Netflix in December.

