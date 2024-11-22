Angelina Jolie Wishes Privacy for Her Kids, Reflects On Spotlight Thrust Upon Them At Young Age: 'I Hope They Can Have That as They Get Older'

Angelina Jolie will never get tired of being a mom. The actress, who will soon be seen as one of the most iconic opera singers of all time, Maria Callas, recently sat down with Good Morning America for an interview, in which she compared Callas’s passion for singing to her love for being the mother of her six children.

During the GMA interview, host Michael Strahan asked the Maleficent star if there is “anything in [her] life that compares to [Maria’s] love for singing.” Jolie, without a minute’s delay, told him it’d be “motherhood.” Being a mom is her happiness, the actress said. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”

Jolie shares all six of her children—Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne—with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Her eldest two sons worked with her behind the scenes on Maria, which she said was an amazing experience. She also recently collaborated with Vivienne on The Outsiders Broadway show. None of her kids, however, want to pursue a showbiz career that’d require them to be on camera, the actress revealed, perhaps because the spotlight was thrust upon them at a very young age given their parents’ high-profile romance.

“They are quite private,” Jolie said of her kids, singling out daughter Shiloh as the most private of them all.

“They weren’t born with privacy, so I hope they can have that as they get older,” Jolie wished for her kids.

Over the weekend, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress brought her youngest son as her date to the 2024 Governors Awards, marking his first red-carpet appearance in three years. Jolie reportedly felt very proud having Knox by her side, who himself asked his mom if he could support her at work.

Although the mother-son duo had a gala time at the event together, a Page Six report suggests Pitt wasn’t very thrilled with their joint public appearance, as he felt Jolie was trying to prove a point to him just days after a judge ruled the estranged couple’s French winery Château Miraval case will head to trial.

Pitt has been estranged from his kids since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Following their bitter split, all of their kids have sided with their mom, and several adult children of the pair have even decided to drop Pitt’s last name from their monikers.

