Aubrey Plaza's Late Husband Jeff Baena Gets Described As ‘A True Relationship Builder’ In Honorary Obituary; Read Here

Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena, gets honored in a heartfelt obituary published in the Miami Herald. The filmmaker passed away on January 3 by suicide at the age of 47. In an obituary published on the media portal, Baena was described as a loving son, husband, brother, and friend.

It further went on to describe the director’s roots in Miami, his schooling days in New York and shifting to Los Angeles to pursue his dream in the field of filmmaking.

The published piece also went on to share the likes and dislikes of Baena, including the book he used to read as a kid. It began with, "Jeff left us too soon but despite his woefully too-short life, he left us with treasured memories of a gifted filmmaker, as well as a very special person on so many different levels.”

The obituary further read that the Horsegirl director was "a true relationship builder with a gift for bringing people together on and off the movie set.”

The published piece continued to state, "When he was a boy, Jeff loved reading The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery. Ironically, in it, the Little Prince exclaims, 'I haven't much time. I have friends to find and so many things to learn.' And so it was for Jeff."

Previously, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement confirming the unfortunate news. It was mentioned in the statement that the director's close ones are going through a phase of tragedy, and they are grateful for the support received from the fans, friends, and well-wishers.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

