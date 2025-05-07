Ben Affleck Reveals He Empathizes With Britney Spears Due to Intense Paparazzi Scrutiny

Ben Affleck spoke about sympathizing with Britney Spears amid promoting his new movie, The Accountant 2. In a conversation with Theo Von on his podcast, the actor shared that he witnessed Spears being harassed by the paparazzi in the early days of her career. The Good Will Hunting star revealed that the constant following of the cameras around the singer led to her having a meltdown in 2007.

The reports, back in 2008, revealed that Spears was suffering from a mental health issue and was involuntarily admitted to a conservatorship, an agreement that was terminated in 2021.

While sitting down for an interview with the podcast host, Affleck revealed, "A long time ago, years and years ago, I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears.” He further added, "Because I remember it seemed like... these people are following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty."

The movie star stated that he does not know Spears personally, but he could understand how the singer would have felt with the constant yelling at her at times when she would or wouldn’t be doing well.

The AIR star continued to say, "I don't know because I don't know her.” He added, "But I do know that the cycle of having people harangue you and yell at you and hassle you and follow you. It seemed like that itself was kind of whipping up the whole thing into a tizzy.”

The actor went on to state, “That's the first time I thought this is kind of a weird, unintentional - I think culturally - but kind of collective cruelty where what's taken out of the image that you see are the people around waving the stick at the tiger or poking at it."

Affleck further said that a lot of times the celebrities look annoyed because the cameramen are constantly poking at them.

On the work front, the father of three is set to star alongside Jon Bernthal in the second movie of the Accountant franchise. Ben Affleck will portray the role of Christian Wolff.

