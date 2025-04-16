Where Do Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Stand With Each Other Post Divorce? Sources Claim There's ‘Limited’ Contact

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have moved on with their lives! The Justice League actor arrived at CinemaCon on April 2 at the famed Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, appearing to be in great spirits. He sported noticeably darker hair as he promoted his new film, The Accountant 2.

It’s been a year since their marriage ended, and the father of three has finally gotten his groove back. He recently told GQ that he has been sober for more than five years. Another source told Us Weekly that the actor has been feeling less “exposed” since the Bennifer 2.0 drama died down.

“He’s focused on himself and his work, and he seems very happy,” the source added. Speaking to GQ, Affleck subtly revealed that there was no drama or soap opera behind his split from Lopez. He admitted to being a reserved and private person, which contrasted with the On the Floor singer’s outgoing lifestyle.

He reportedly never enjoyed the media attention surrounding their relationship and was uncomfortable with the Bennifer 2.0 nickname, coined by fans after their reconciliation in 2021. A source told Us Weekly that the former flames remain on good terms but are not in regular contact.

“They’re not in touch very often,” the source added. A third source claimed that although their communication is limited, they are “in a place where they know they can call or text at any time and be cordial.”

Moreover, both Affleck’s and Lopez’s children from previous relationships have reportedly maintained their bond even after the couple’s split. Affleck shares Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is the mother of 17-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Affleck and Lopez stayed in touch—especially during the divorce process—for the sake of their children. “The blended family vibe has softened with distance, but there’s still lots of love,” the source added.