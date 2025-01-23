How Did Benedict Cumberbatch React To Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback to MCU As Doctor Doom? DEETS

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed his hilarious reaction to Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom during an interview for Variety's Sundance cover. The Sherlock actor recalled being in shock and texting Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige, some cuss words.

"I texted, 'What the fuck?' and then quickly added, 'Good what-the-fuck. I mean, good what-the-fuck,'" he told the outlet. The shocking announcement was made at last year's Comic-Con, followed by Downey entering the hall with a mask, prompting a roar of applause and cheer when he unmasked.

Cumberbatch has shared many scenes with the Oscar-winner iconic Marvel character, Iron Man, in films like Avengers: Endgame. But will Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) ever come face-to-face with Downey's Doctor Doom? So far, it's unlikely!

The villain will appear in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, marking the MCU return of Downey and longtime directors of the franchise Joe and Anthony Russo. The Imitation Game actor admitted he won't be part of the film. "Is that a spoiler? Fuck it!" he added.

Cumberbatch revealed that his character's involvement in the upcoming Marvel film was significantly changed after the studio axed Jonathan Majors after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Major's villain Kang was going to be the main antagonist in MCU's upcoming phases, but his exit from the franchise led the creatives to change the story, which affected the role Doctor Strange could have played in the films.

Now that Downey's character is the central antagonist, Cumberbatch said his character sitting out Doomsday has to do with "the character not aligning with this part of the story." However, he did tease Doctor Strange's involvement in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, saying he'd be "quite central to where things might go."

So, fans will have to wait longer to witness Downey and Cumberbatch's onscreen reunion. The latter admitted he was "stiff" in the initial Doctor Strange films, but watching Downey's banter with Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming helped him ease into the Marvel machine.