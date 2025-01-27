'It Must Be Worn': Cynthia Erivo Charms Audience as She Dons Tiara Left by Olivia Colman on Podium at Sundance Film Festival

Cynthia Erivo brought a touch of humor and elegance at the Sundance Film Festival while receiving the prestigious Visionary Award for her contributions to cinema. The Wicked actress didn’t sway the audience as much with her magnetic presence and powerful speech as she did by wearing the tiara left on the podium by none other than Olivia Colman.

While presenting the prestigious award to Erivo, the Oscar-winner removed her tiara and placed it carefully on the podium. "I also just love how casual this festival is," Colman playfully gave a nod to the glittering accessory before leaving it behind.

When the British actress walked onstage to accept the award and spotted the tiara on the stand, she picked it up and wore it without missing a beat. "It must be worn. That's the point of it," she said addressing the crowd at the ceremony.

The actress, who’s also nominated at the 2025 Oscars for her performance in Wicked, spoke about getting the Visionary Award. Continuing her humorous tone, Erivo quipped about looking up the meaning of visionary.

She explained that it has something to do with sight for the mind. It’s not the kind of seeing that everyone’s privy to but the kind that requires perseverance. "I put one foot next to the other, and I keep chipping away at the road until I can reach a destination,” Erivo said about her struggles and later expressed gratitude for what hard work and luck got her.

Advertisement

She accepted the award with the deepest honor and pride and dedicated it to all the ambitious dreamers who can persevere what lies ahead and “though the road might be foggy, we will walk it anyway."

The festivities also paid tribute to Michelle Satter, the founder of the Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Lab, who lost her home in the devastating Palisades wildfires.