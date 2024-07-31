Billy Crystal, Judith Light And Rosie Perez To Star In Apple TV+’s Upcoming Thriller Flick Before; DETAILS Inside

Get ready to be haunted by Apple TV+’s upcoming psychological thriller Before!

Billy Crystal portrays a child psychologist, Eli, who finds a strange past connection with one of his young patients, Noah, played by Jacobi Jupe. After his wife Lynn’s (Judith Light) death, a grief-stricken Eli’s mysterious bond with Noah deepens!

The show’s official synopsis reads, “after recently losing his wife Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past.”

In the pictures released by Apple TV+, Crystal’s Eli appears troubled while talking to Rosie Perez’s character (whose name is yet to be revealed) in the middle of a hospital. In another snap, Light’s character stood behind Eli with a grim expression and crossed arms, indicating tensions between the couple.

One of the pictures also shared a glimpse of Noah and Eli’s conversation on a kids' counseling table and wrapped his arms around the young boy in another.

In addition to Crystal, Light, Perez, and Jupe, the Before cast also includes Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh. Crystal also serves as the executive producer alongside Eric Roth in the Adam Bernstein and Jet Wilkinson-helmed series.

Apart from playing the troubled child psychologist in Before, the When Harry Met Sally actor recently voiced the character of Mike in the Disney+ animated series Monsters at Work, which also stars Mindy Kaling, Ben Feldman, and Henry Winkler.

While Crystal took a leap from portraying an animated character to the intense and twisted Eli, light entered the psychological thriller genre after her role as book publisher Blanche Knopf in the Max original drama Julia. HBO comedy series Fantasmas and Fox animated sitcom Grimsburg are some of her most recent works.

The first two episodes of Before drop on Oct. 25 on Apple TV+, with new episodes airing every Friday until Dec. 20.