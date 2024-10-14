Was Queen Elizabeth Fond Of Driving Cars? Find Out As The Late Queen’s Aide Remember Her To Be ‘Shy’ And ‘Gutsy’

Queen Elizabeth has always been look up to as one of the most well-mannered and respected personalities of the nation. In the recent interview with The Sunday Times, the late monarch’s most trusted aide, Samatha Cohen, remebered some of her favorite moments of the Queen which included her love for driving cars around the Balmoral Castle.

Cohen worked as a personal assistant to her royal highness for almost 18 years, until the former’s death at the age of 96 in September 2022.

Cohen described the queen as a “shy” but a “gutsy” person. Further in the conversation with the news portal, the royal source revealed that Elizabeth used to love spending time at the Balmoral Castle, and often invited other family members to join her in the summers.

Elaborating on the summers of the royals, Cohen shared, “It was important to her. She loved hosting everybody for summer, allocating the rooms and checking them herself.”

As for Cohen, the Australian native, previously worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and in 2018, she transitioned to become the Queen’s private secretary.

Recalling her moments with the late royal, the aide revealed, “She would drive her cars fast around Balmoral. She was gutsy.” Apart from cars, the former monarch also loved riding horses.

Cohen shared that her kids often used to bump into the queen as she rode the horse. The Australian aise recalled, “Some mornings I’d be getting the cereal for breakfast, and the kids would go, ‘Mum! The Queen just rode past on her horse.’ Other times they’d bump into her on their bicycles.” She further added, “The Queen loved families having a nice time and hearing what everyone was doing.”

Samantha shared that the Queen was extremely welcoming of her and her kids, as she herself would select the Christmas presents for the members of family, including Cohen, and give them handwritten cards on the occasion of special holidays.

Despite sharing some of the light moments with the late Queen Elizabeth, Samantha Cohen claimed her relationship with the former to be very respectful. The Queen passed away in September 2022, and the throne was succeeded by her son, King Charles.

