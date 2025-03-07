Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Fear an ‘Irreparable Harm’ By Justin Baldoni’s THIS Move Amid Legal Battle; Details Inside

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have developed a new fear amid the ongoing legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars. The couple believes that their chats with other A-List celebrities might be leaked by Justin Baldoni, which could cause irreparable harm to the actors as well as the high-profile individuals having no relevance with the case.

Earlier, Lively, Reynolds, and Baldoni had met with the judge, Lewis J. Liman, and the actress’ attorney filed for a petition to only allow Baldoni’s lawyers to access the couple’s private conversation and not to the filmmaker himself.

The attorney stated in the hearing, “There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high-profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands.”

Meanwhile, previously, the lawsuit filed by Baldoni included the mention of Lively-Reynolds’ close friend, Taylor Swift, alongside the Green Lantern stars and their publicist, Leslie Sloan.

As for the response to the petition filed by the actress’ attorneys, Baldoni’s lawyers claimed that the formers should be required to file a petition for "access to specific sensitive materials." Lively’s lawyers, however, stated that they "do need access to industry-relevant materials that would help clear our client’s name."

The spokesperson for the actress released a statement to the People Magazine, where they mentioned, "The dispute is about whether a narrow category of already non-public information should be accessible only to attorneys rather than the parties.” They further added, "That type of provision is standard civil cases."

Blake Lively filed the lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. Weeks later, the filmmaker too filed a countercase against A Simple Favor star and her husband on the grounds of defamation and extortion.

The legal drama began six months after the movie hit the big screens and was declared a hit at the box office.