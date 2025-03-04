Gossip Girl Crew Member Says Blake Lively Was ‘Disrespectful’ and Treated Him Like He ‘Did Not Exist’ on Set; Report

A former Gossip Girl production assistant has accused Blake Lively of being dismissive and disrespectful on set. Ewood worked as a runner when the show filmed episodes in Paris in 2010.

At the time, he was 23 and eager to gain experience in the television industry. His tasks included delivering water bottles to the trailers of Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

Despite being greeted warmly by Meester, Ewood said he received the silent treatment from Lively when he said hello. "She didn’t respond or give any acknowledgment. It was as if I did not exist," he told Daily Mail.

Ewood described Lively’s attitude on set as dismissive and rude. "She came across as a bully," he said. "With the crew, it was more about the way she was speaking to them, like they were toddlers. If she wasn’t getting what she wanted, she would start making a scene."

He also noticed a contrast in how the two lead actresses interacted with fans. "Leighton was always available when fans wanted pictures, but Blake didn’t have time," he added.

Ewood said he felt uncomfortable working near Lively’s trailer, describing the experience as difficult. He recalled that she would make fun of him in a passive-aggressive way, making him feel unwelcome. In contrast, he found it easy to be around Leighton Meester, who, he said, was kind to everyone on set.

For Ewood, working on Gossip Girl was a big opportunity, something he had worked hard for and had always dreamed of. But his excitement gradually faded as he noticed Lively’s alleged behavior toward the crew.

He recalled that when filming wrapped, Leighton Meester took a moment to ask about his future plans and wished him luck after he mentioned his goal of becoming a singer. Blake Lively, however, never acknowledged him.

Looking back, he found it ironic that, while Meester played the mean girl on screen, it was Lively who, in his experience, came across that way in real life.

Ewood decided to speak about his experience after Lively’s legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni made headlines. The actress accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, body shaming, and launching a smear campaign against her.

In response, Baldoni denied the claims and sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion in a $400 million lawsuit.

Amid the controversy, old interviews resurfaced, including one where Lively made an inappropriate joke about Meester’s past. Another journalist claimed an interview with Lively left them traumatized and wanting to quit the industry.