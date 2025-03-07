Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Latter's Father Reposts A Video Dissing Actress and Her Husband Ryan Reynolds

Justin Baldoni’s father has shown support to his son amid the ongoing legal battle between the director of It Ends With Us and Blake Lively. Sam Baldoni took to his Instagram story to repost a bulletin board that read, “In the world of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin.”

While the post is no longer available to watch on Sam’s story, it can still be accessed on the original account. The board shared by Baldoni on his account also included a collage of pictures featuring Jane the Virgin star and the words “compassionate,” “honest,” and “supportive,” written on either side of the photos.

In the collage shared by Sam on his social media account, it was also mentioned that the filmmaker had donated his earnings from the movies Clouds and Five Feet Apart to Claire’s Place Foundation.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s father showed his support for his son following the lawsuit filed against him by Lively, six months after the movie version of It Ends With Us hit the screens. The mother of four filed the case against her co-star on the grounds of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign, both of which the actor has denied.

Baldoni, too, filed a countercase against the actress and her husband on the grounds of defamation and extortion. The director also sued The New York Times for $250 million for their claims, which supported the actress’ arguments.

As for the recent development in the case, Lively and her attorneys have requested the court to provide A Simple Favor star with protectional orders and stated that they would not want Baldoni to read the private chats of the couple, fearing that they would leak outside of the court.

Amid the legal drama, the movie It Ends With Us was declared to be a hit at the box office.

The film is available to stream on Netflix.