Blake Lively Revealed Shawshank Redemption Made Her ‘Laugh the Hardest’ in Resurfaced Clip, Faces Backlash

With the release of her new movie, Blake Lively has found herself at the center of several controversies—from a “tone-deaf” response to a serious issue to a reported feud with It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, which could jeopardize a potential sequel. Additionally, a resurfaced interview from a decade ago has cast the Gossip Girl star in a negative light.

The 37-year-old actress is facing intense backlash for a “problematic” answer she gave during the Vogue 73 Questions interview in July 2014. In the rapid-fire round, Lively was asked about the movie she “laughed the hardest through.” Her response has since stirred up social media.

“Shawshank Redemption,” the Green Lantern actress replied. The unexpected answer didn’t sit well with netizens after the interview resurfaced online and went viral on TikTok. TikTok user @saronthings first highlighted Lively’s odd response, sparking a heated debate on social media.

Strangely, the 1994 prison-break film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman centers on the profound friendship between two prisoners who seek redemption through basic compassion. Andy, a smart Portland banker, is sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife and her lover and is sent to Shawshank prison, where he forms a special bond with fellow inmate Red.

Directed by Frank Darabont, the movie unfolds a tragically fulfilling storyline that often leaves viewers in tears. Lively’s contrasting answer raised questions about the humorous aspect of Shawshank Redemption.

“The Shawshank Redemption? I cried watching it,” one user commented, while another sarcastically noted, “I don’t think Blake and I saw the same Shawshank Redemption.” Another user speculated about the actress’s personality, writing, “She’s the kind of person where she’s always kidding, so there’s no real answer given.”

Some fans compared her to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, known for his witty responses and sense of humor. Amid the It Ends With Us drama, one netizen criticized her behavior, saying, “It just gets worse and worse AND worse.” The backlash continued as others labeled her as “pretentious” and “cringe.”

Blake Lively’s latest endeavor, It Ends With Us, has seemingly backfired despite its million-dollar success, as the celebrity's fame is now overshadowed by resurfacing clips of her past behavior and controversies.

Following her casual response to a question about domestic abuse victims and how her film would impact them, the internet has widely criticized Blake Lively on multiple fronts.

Meanwhile, the mother of four's feud with Justin Baldoni continues to escalate. The co-stars reportedly watched the film in separate theaters and were not seen together during its promotions, according to the New York Post.

It Ends With Us premiered on August 9, 2024, and has grossed around $245 million worldwide.

