Break The Silence: After Jin, BTS' Suga confesses to not having a lot of friends: You gain as much as you lose

During Break The Silence Ep 5, BTS member Suga mirrored Jin's stance and confessed that he doesn't have many friends and he is envious of others because of this. Read below to know more about Yoongi's emotional confession.

BTS has always been extremely honest with ARMY about their thought process as they go through their 20s being labelled as a global phenomenon. So much fame and popularity at such a young age and continuing to thrive while on top of the ladder has its obvious advantages and disadvantages. In Break The Silence Ep 5 tiled The Opposite Side, the septet let their guard down and bared their soul on the struggles they face when it comes to fame, fortune and popularity.

While ARMY was excited to see Suga during his workout session, the fans were left stumped by his heartbreaking confession. "I’m really jealous of people who can go out to eat, travel, go to the movies with friends and things like that. Those things are really special to me because I find them hard to do. Some of the members do those activities but I don’t because I don’t have a lot of friends. It’s not easy, so those things feel really special to me. I envy others because of this," Yoongi confessed.

"You gain as much as you lose and vice versa. It’s a loss of the ordinary. That’s been the biggest change. What’s ordinary to others is special to me, whereas, what’s special to others is very ordinary to me. Before you know it, your set of values for things changes. The way you see the world with your values. That’s when the most ordinary things become significant," the 27-year-old rapper further confided.

We love you, Suga!

On the same boat was Jin, who had earlier shared in Break The Silence Ep 3, "There's a lot of pressure to meet up with people. I haven't changed, but my friends find it difficult to be around me. It's quite a shame to see them grow apart from me. I've lost a lot of people around me. What makes up who I am now is our fans, ARMY, and they are the reason I'm able to do music. Because so many people love seeing me on stage and because I can make many people happy, I become happy through them. That's why I perform even more."

