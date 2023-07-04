Will Britney Spears get a chance to reunite with her sons? Question arises ahead of Hawaii move

According to sources, it has been well over a year since Britney Spears last saw her children, Sean Preston and Jayden. As the children prepare to relocate to Hawaii in August with their father Kevin Federline, the decision of whether to visit their mother rests solely on the shoulders of the two boys. Kevin Federline, their father, is supportive but will not impose his will on their choice.

The boys' decision on meeting mother Britney Spears

With the impending move to Hawaii, Sean Preston and Jayden have yet to finalize their decision regarding a visit to their mother. Reports from TMZ suggest that the boys will have the freedom to make their own choices in this matter, with no pressure from their father.

Kevin Federline's stance on the children meeting Britney Spears

While Kevin Federline encourages his sons to maintain a relationship with Britney, he understands that the ultimate decision lies with Sean Preston and Jayden. He has made it clear that he will not force them to visit their mother if they are not comfortable doing so.

Earlier this year, Kevin Federline's attorney sought approval from Britney's lawyer for the boys to relocate to Hawaii with him and his wife. With Britney granting her consent for the move, this presents an opportunity for Sean Preston and Jayden to potentially reconnect with their mother before the departure. Britney expressed her love for her sons on social media, posting about them and possibly extending an olive branch. As the date of the move approaches, all eyes are on the boys as they weigh their own feelings and make a decision that is right for them.

